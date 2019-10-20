BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been two years since Akia Eggelston, a mother who was also eight months pregnant, disappeared just days before her baby shower.

Now, a new Oxygen.com documentary about her disappearance called “Searching For” is hoping to spark new leads in this cold case.

“Really our documentary asks if anybody saw Akia around the time she went missing, so it was early May 2017, if they already haven’t come forward to tell the police they saw Akia, it would be incredibly helpful to come forward and let police know when and where they saw her,” said executive producer Paul Woolf.

The producers of this new series are focusing on three young women, including Akia.

In May 2017, the 22-year-old woman was preparing to welcome her second child, but when she didn’t show up to her baby shower on May 3rd, friends and family initiated an investigation into her disappearance.

Her father, Shawn Wilkinson, said there were no signs that anyone saw that she would just pack up and leave.

Baltimore Police said since Akia’s disappearance it has dedicated more than 1,000 man hours to this case- including about a dozen detectives.

They said they will keep looking until the job is done.

The FBI is also offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that could lead to an arrest in this case.