PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Parkville earlier Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Linkside Drive at around 11 a.m. after the victim walked into an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
