DAVIDSONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his car into an Anne Arundel County market, police said Sunday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Davidsonville Country Market on West Central Avenue.
The entrance sustained major damage, and rescue crews said it took about 90 minutes to remove the driver.
He was flown to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
