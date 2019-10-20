Comments
LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a body found outside a townhome in Lansdowne early Saturday morning as a homicide.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Twin Circle Way just after 10 a.m. when someone walking by discovered a man dead outside on the townhome community property.
Trauma on the body indicted a homicide, police said. It was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary overnight or early this morning is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
