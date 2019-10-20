Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Rains from what is left of Tropical Storm Nestor continue to move through the Maryland region on Sunday.
The storm has been spreading some much needed rain over areas in the Southeast and here in Maryland as it moves over land before heading out to the Atlantic ocean on Monday.
The rains have not been heavy enough to cause any major flooding but have been consistent throughout most of today.
Once the rest of Nestor moves out of our region we should see skies clear and temperatures back in the high 60’s.
