FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A judge ordered two teenagers to remain in custody for an attack that left a man dead at the Great Frederick Fair in September.
The State filed waiver petitions to move the cases to adult court, canceling the hearing set for October 22.
The 15-year-old teenage boy has now been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, and his brother, the 16-year-old, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
The judge set a waiver hearing date for November 19 for both teens.
Police responded to the Great Frederick Fair at around 5:36 p.m. on September 20 about an assault of a 59-year-old man. John Marvin Weed of Mount Airy was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore but later died of his injuries.
The 15-year-old teen allegedly asked the victim for a dollar, and when he said no, a verbal altercation occurred. When Weed tried to walk away, the two teens are accused of punching him in the head while following him- until the 15-year-old allegedly punched Weed in the head causing him to fall on to the ground.
