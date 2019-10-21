Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ)– An accident involving 2 tractor trailers and a third vehicle on Interstate 70 is causing traffic delays early Monday morning.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near Marriottsville and Route 40. All eastbound lanes are shutdown. Two deceleration lanes on Route 40 have opened.
Traffic is being redirected to Route 32. Commuters are being encouraged to find alternate routes.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Stay with WJZ as we continue to follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.