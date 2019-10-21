



The Anne Arundel County Public School system is responding to criticism it’s received online regarding its handling of an incident in which a student said she was grabbed inappropriately at a high school dance.

Officials said the incident happened at Arundel High School’s September 28 homecoming dance. A female student told administrators she had been grabbed. Administrators and police searched the school during the dance but didn’t find a suspect.

In a letter sent home Monday, Principal Gina Davenport said the district had not previously sent home a letter “based on the sensitive nature of the case, a desire to protect and continue to support the victim, and the scarcity of information about a suspect.”

READ: Letter Arundel HS online comments regarding Homecoming Dance 10-21-19

“I want to be very clear that our school administration followed all appropriate protocols and, along with

police, conducted a thorough investigation both during the dance and afterward,” she said. “The decision against

sending a letter home with students was not based in any way on the credibility of the victim. We have absolutely no reason to doubt the statement she provided.”

A woman who identified herself on Facebook Friday as the girl’s mother blasted the schools’ decision not to send home a letter. Her post has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

“Since the victim’s [sic] at Arundel know nothings going to be done they have no reason to report it,” the post reads.

School officials said anyone who feels uncomfortable or has a safety concern can call their student safety hotline 24-7 at 877-676-9854.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.