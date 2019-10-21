Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One person is in custody after allegedly taking off during a traffic stop in Parkville Monday evening, Baltimore County police said.
An officer tried to stop the vehicle around 4:15 p.m. on Hillsway Court. Police said the car didn’t stop and instead took off.
Shortly thereafter, officers were called to a crash at Taylor Avenue and Ridgely Oak Road. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and is expected to survive.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and appeared to show the vehicle, a white sedan, had crashed through a fence and into a yard. It appeared the car’s airbags deployed in the crash.
