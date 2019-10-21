BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 41-year-old Christopher Lovelace, aka “Fat Chris”, of Baltimore was sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said Monday.
“All too often, guns and drugs go hand in hand—and both are killers. Along with our local, state, and federal partners, we are committed to getting both off of our streets and to reducing violent crime in our neighborhoods. Christopher Lovelace brought both a gun and fentanyl to our streets, and now faces the reality of six years spent in a federal prison with no suspended sentences and no parole––ever.” United States Attorney Robert K. Hur stated.
According to Lovelace’s plea agreement, a Baltimore police officer was patrolling the 600 block of East 38th Street on August 25, 2018, where a woman was seen handed Lovelace money, Lovelace retrieved something from the front of a dark-colored GMC Yukon and handed something to her.
As part of his guilty plea, Lovelace admitted to possessing fentanyl as well as a gun.
Police arrested Lovelace after spotting the drug transaction between him and the woman.
The officers investigating found money, gelcaps containing fentanyl, keys to the GMC Yukon, a loaded pistol along with gelcaps in a clear plastic bag containing fentanyl in the truck.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
