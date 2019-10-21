BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s one of the brightest and most beautiful events in Baltimore — Light City 2019 is almost here!

The festival features light, music and innovation, and in less than two weeks it’s returning to Baltimore for its fourth year.

When the festival begins November 1, some of the biggest symbols of the city will light up. Helping create some of the art for this year’s festival is Ellis Marsalis, III, a 25-year resident of Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Originally from New Orleans, Marsalis isn’t just any artist — the Light City photographer is one of the best out there. He comes from a family filled with artistic talent: his brother is well-known musician Wynton Marsalis.

While art is his passion, it’s his community that drives him.

“I’m hoping that the community that I’m in gets to represent more of a community as we go forward. Right now, it’s not as good as I want it to be. I want it to be better,” he said.

Marsalis’ work is on display in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Baltimore. For Light City, he’s working on the Masters of the Edifice. That piece will capture the most inspiring points in the city and serve them up on plexiglass shells, which will transform to near transparency by LED light panels.

His elite group will provide the sights people from all over the world travel to see.

“I’m glad I have the opportunity,” he said. “As for my experience, I’m going to hold onto it until I’m in it because right now, I don’t think I’m in it. Right now, all this stuff is in storage and I’m not there yet but I’m glad to be a part of it and I’m glad to represent Baltimore City.”