BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Teacher Supply Swap is turning to GoFundMe in a last-ditch effort to keep its doors open.

Last Tuesday, the non-profit said it would close in November due to funding issues.

Teachers had been able to visit the swap an unlimited number of times to pick up new and gently-used classroom supplies for a $45 annual fee.

The organization said it had given out more than $700,000 in supplies to 2,000 teachers during its five years in operation.

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe page has raised just over $3,000 toward its $60,000 goal.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

