COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team officially opens the new season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason poll.
“We love it,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Our guys are in the gym early, they’re in the gym late. In the gym with me during the day. They’re embracing it, we’re all embracing it. We want more. We want to be great.”
The Terrapins have been ranked in the top-10 to open the season a total of fourteen times and were ranked third in the preseason polls in 2015-16.
🚨#7 IN THE COUNTRY 🚨https://t.co/VGIDEoINL9#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/NsjMr77BqY
— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 21, 2019
Other Big Ten Conference teams appearing in the preseason AP poll include: Michigan State (1), Ohio State (18), Purdue (23), Illinois (RV) and Michigan (RV).
The Terps are set to play each of those teams at XFINITY Center throughout the season.
Maryland returns 83-percent of its minutes and 80-percent of its scoring from last season’s NCAA Round of 32 teams, including unanimous preseason All-Big Ten guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and preseason All-Big Ten forward Jalen Smith, according to the release.
Turgeon noted the Terps were embracing the high expectations at Big Ten Media Day earlier in October.
Turgeon and the Terrapins will open the season when they host Holy Cross at XFINITY Center on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
For a complete list of the AP preseason poll, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.