BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blitz, an explosive-detection K9, will retire from the Maryland State Police after six years of service to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Blitz, a 9-year-old German Shepherd, started his training after being rescued from a shelter in St. Mary’s County.

He was the first State Fire Marshal K9 to be certified by the Maryland State Police in June of 2013.

He was also the only German Shepherd to serve the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

K-9 Blitz at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Photo Credit: Office Of The State Fire Marshall)

K-9 Blitz and Deputy State Fire Marshal Edward Ernst (Photo Credit: Office Of The State Fire Marshal)

Blitz worked on several details for political dignitaries including President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and provided security at sporting events including Ravens and Orioles games, University of Maryland Football games, and International Canoe Slalom, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

During Blitz’ career, he responded to 168 calls, including a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of explosive powder used to make pipe bombs, as well as pipe bomb remains in two additional investigations.

He will enjoy his retirement with Deputy Ernst and his family at their home in Western Maryland.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan