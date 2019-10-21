Comments
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — The Inner Loop I-695 lanes remain closed for an overturned tractor-trailer that is dealing with a fuel spill clean up at MD 158 on Exit 43, MDTA said Monday afternoon.
Traffic is detoured onto MD 151/North Point Blvd, at Exit 42.
Heavy duty tow unit on scene of Inner Loop I-695 overturned T/T crash at MD 158 (Ex43). Traffic detoured onto MD 151/North Point Blvd (Ex42). #baltraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 21, 2019
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.