WASHINGTON (WJZ) — It’ll soon begin to look a lot more like Christmas at the White House!

The National Park Service said Monday it will plant a new National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse on Saturday.

The new tree is a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, east of Harrisburg. It will replace a Colorado blue spruce that was planted in 2012 and damaged in a winter storm in early 2014 and by a climber in 2018.

The old tree will be cut down on Tuesday ahead of the new tree’s planned arrival on Friday, the park service said.

A tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 5.

 

