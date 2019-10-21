The victim in Saturday afternoon's homicide has been identified as 33 yo Rene Lopez. No fixed address. https://t.co/XKA2TcdC7P
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 21, 2019
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Merrimac Drive for a report of an injured person where they discovered the victim unresponsive inside an apartment building suffering from trauma to the upper body on October 19 at 2:15 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are still working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.
If anyone has information in regards to the investigation, please call: 301-772-4925 or Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
