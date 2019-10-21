Filed Under:Baltimore News, Homicide, Langley Park, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in Langley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The victim is identified as 33-year-old Rene Orlando Lopez of no fixed address.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Merrimac Drive for a report of an injured person where they discovered the victim unresponsive inside an apartment building suffering from trauma to the upper body on October 19 at 2:15 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

If anyone has information in regards to the investigation, please call: 301-772-4925 or Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

