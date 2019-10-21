By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee will likely stay off the field for the rest of the season due to torn triceps, head coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

McPhee, a starter, suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not return to the field.

His three quarterback sacks are second-most on the team.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Harbaugh praised his defense for how they’re not just surprising but thriving, scoring two touchdowns Sunday and helping lead the Ravens to a 5-2 record.

“The defense is improving,” he said. “We’re better than we were and we have to keep getting better, and we’ll add a couple guys, but more than that just keep working together, communicating. We have veteran players out there — you need a good mix, (it) can’t all be young guys, (it) can’t all be old guys.”

The Ravens’ 30-16 win in Seattle against a playoff-caliber team on the road is a huge boost as they begin their bye week, which will give the team a chance for extra rest before they face another playoff contender, the New England Patriots, who will come to Baltimore for a Sunday night game on November 3.

