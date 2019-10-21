BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee will likely stay off the field for the rest of the season due to torn triceps, head coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
McPhee, a starter, suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not return to the field.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh announces LB Pernell McPhee is likely out for season w torn triceps. @WJZ
His three quarterback sacks are second-most on the team.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Harbaugh praised his defense for how they’re not just surprising but thriving, scoring two touchdowns Sunday and helping lead the Ravens to a 5-2 record.
“The defense is improving,” he said. “We’re better than we were and we have to keep getting better, and we’ll add a couple guys, but more than that just keep working together, communicating. We have veteran players out there — you need a good mix, (it) can’t all be young guys, (it) can’t all be old guys.”
The Ravens’ 30-16 win in Seattle against a playoff-caliber team on the road is a huge boost as they begin their bye week, which will give the team a chance for extra rest before they face another playoff contender, the New England Patriots, who will come to Baltimore for a Sunday night game on November 3.
