QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Queen Anne’s County have released images of suspects wanted for allegedly stealing items from the Under Armour store at the Queenstown outlets.
According to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened this summer on July 16 around 3:14 p.m. at the Under Armor store in Prime Outlets Queenstown in the 400 block of Outlet Center Drive.
A deputy responded after a store representative called to report that the five people removed $2,000 worth of clothing from the store.
After interviewing other outlet stores, deputies believe the group may have stolen items from other stores at the outlets.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects should contact Deputy Cooper at 410-758-0770 ext. 1263.
