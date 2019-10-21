Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels can now apply for a share of $3.5 million in funding to test sexual assault evidence kits, Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration announced Monday.
The money is part of a grant program Hogan signed into law in May. State police and local agencies can apply for funding to pay for the testing of kits collected since May 2018.
In a statement, officials said the grant will equip law enforcement with more resources to take predators off the streets and bring justice for sexual assault victims.
Agencies have until 3 p.m. November 18 to apply.
