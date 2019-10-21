BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Food Network has named The Horse You Came In On Saloon, America’s oldest continually operating saloon, as the most haunted restaurant in Maryland.
“The Horse” as it’s locally known, was established in 1775, and was the last destination of great American writer Edgar Allan Poe before he mysteriously passed away in 1849.
In addition to being Baltimore’s oldest saloon, it is the only bar in Maryland to exist before, during and after prohibition.
Over the years, it’s become a Fell’s Point institution known for its live music and lively atmosphere.
“The energy levels are high, which perhaps explains why floating orbs — believed to be a form of spirits’ energy — have been spotted at the bar,” the Food Network said in a release.
Bartenders would leave out a glass of cognac, as there have been rumors of Poe’s ghost walking down the street on his way to the saloon, according to the release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
