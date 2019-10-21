  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amanda Marie Knight, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mark James Geise, Maurice Rashaad Garrison, Talkers, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested Sunday for allegedly distributing cocaine and other drug-related charges in Westminster, officials said.

Maurice Rashaad Garrison, 26, of Baltimore, and Amanda Marie Knight, 27, of Westminster, were arrested on charges of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Left to right: Maurice Rashaad Garrison, Amanda Marie Knight and Mark James Geise. Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Police said their investigation also led them to find other narcotics. That led them to arrest Mark James Geise, 35, of Westminster, on heroin and drug paraphernalia charges.

The arrests stem from a multi-agency investigation into two cocaine trafficking organizations, officials said, adding more arrests could come soon.

Comments