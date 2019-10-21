  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A juvenile was involved in a collision of a train in Laurel, officials said Monday evening.

Units are on the scene at the collision at Bowie Road and Lafayette Avenue.

The juvenile is being treated and prepared for transport by Maryland State Police.

This story will be updated. 

