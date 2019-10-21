Comments
LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A juvenile was involved in a collision of a train in Laurel, officials said Monday evening.
Units are on the scene at the collision at Bowie Road and Lafayette Avenue.
#pgfd units are on scene at a train collision at Bowie Rd and Layfatte Ave in Laurel. A juvenile patient is currently being treated & prepared for transport by @MDSP Trooper 2. More details to follow.
— PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) October 21, 2019
The juvenile is being treated and prepared for transport by Maryland State Police.
This story will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.