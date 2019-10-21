Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested Sunday for allegedly distributing cocaine in Westminster, officials said.
Maurice Rashaad Garrison, 26, of Baltimore, and Amanda Marie Knight, 27, of Westminster, were arrested on charges of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Police said their investigation also led them to find other narcotics. That led them to arrest Mark James Geise, 35, of Westminster, on heroin and drug paraphernalia charges.
The arrests stem from a multi-agency investigation into two cocaine trafficking organizations, officials said, adding more arrests could come soon.
