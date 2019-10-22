Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ)– One person is killed in an accident in Frederick.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, 34-year-old Bryant Wane Hendrix of Frederick was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-15 at Monocacy Boulevard when he went off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
Two witnesses driving behind the motorcycle called police. State troopers arrived and tried to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
