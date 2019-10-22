  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirty-three members of the Baltimore City Police Department were recognized Tuesday for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Family, friends, and colleagues filled part of the Baltimore Convention Center for an awards ceremony.

This is the first one since Police Commissioner Michael Harrison took office.

The awards that were presented include the Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Service Award, Bronze Star and Silver Star.

Each officer got their award as well as a handshake and photo with Commissioner Harrison.

