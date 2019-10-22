Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Perry Hall, Richard Vosburg, Talkers

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man last seen Monday morning.

Richard Vosburg reportedly left his home on Oakfalls Way around 6 a.m. Monday for work but did not show up.

He drives a maroon 2002 Lexus with Maryland tags 8BD9655 and his phone appears to be turned off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-5310 or 911.

