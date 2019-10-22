PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man last seen Monday morning.
Richard Vosburg reportedly left his home on Oakfalls Way around 6 a.m. Monday for work but did not show up.
He drives a maroon 2002 Lexus with Maryland tags 8BD9655 and his phone appears to be turned off, police said.
#MISSING: Richard Vosburg (62) left home on Oakfalls Way in Perry Hall yesterday around 6 am for work, did not show up at work. Driving maroon 2002 Lexus w/MD reg 8BD9655. Phone appears to be turned off. If seen/have info on whereabouts call 911 or pc8 at 410-887-5310. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/SsJ3xbL6kV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-5310 or 911.
