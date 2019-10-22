  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Local TV, Maryland, Security, Talkers, TSA, Weapons

LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have now caught 26 guns at the airport’s checkpoints this year- tying 2017’s record.

The 26th gun was spotted Saturday when an Annapolis man was found with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets in his carry-on bag. He told officials he forgot his loaded semi-automatic handgun was with him.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the bag when it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine.

The man was arrested on weapons charges.

Comments