LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have now caught 26 guns at the airport’s checkpoints this year- tying 2017’s record.
The 26th gun was spotted Saturday when an Annapolis man was found with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets in his carry-on bag. He told officials he forgot his loaded semi-automatic handgun was with him.
A TSA officer spotted the gun in the bag when it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The man was arrested on weapons charges.
