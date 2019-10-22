Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of speculation, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says he will announce his 2020 mayoral run this weekend.
Though he said previously he had no plans to run, the Democrat has changed his mind. His time as mayor began when he moved up from City Council president after Mayor Catherine pugh went on leave, and then became permanently mayor after she resigned in May.
Young will have a formal campaign kickoff on Saturday, his office said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, fourteen others have filed for the 2020 mayoral race in Baltimore, both Democrat and Republican- including Baltimore activist Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady and Hampden’s unofficial “Mayor” Lou Catelli.
This story is developing.
