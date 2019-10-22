TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash in downtown Towson Tuesday morning, police said.

Baltimore County Police closed northbound Charles Street between Kenilworth Drive and Chestnut Avenue. Major delays were seen in the area.

This is the vehicle up on the guard rail outside a driveway along Charles Street. We know one person was seriously hurt in the accident. Details expected later today. @wjz https://t.co/pOvGv2knSE pic.twitter.com/eHFnTEErK2 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) October 22, 2019

The serious crash was located at Charles and Bellona.

A driver was seriously injured after getting out of their vehicle, following a minor collision with a guardrail.

Police had asked that people avoid York Road, Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive and use Delaney Valley and Providence roads as alternate routes.

#BCoPD has Charles St closed between Kenilworth Dr & Chestnut Ave & other area streets due to a serious injury crash at Charles/Bellona. Avoid entire area, surrounding roadways have major delays. Closing expected to last throughout morning. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019

Ref Towson crash use Delaney Valley Rd & Providence Rd as alt routes to enter Towson area. Avoid York Rd, Charles St & Kenilworth Ave. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019