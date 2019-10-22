BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a Chevy minivan drove into a building in Bel Air earlier Tuesday morning.
Troopers responded at around 10:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Belair Road, Bel Air, where they discovered the minivan had driven completely into the building- which houses four businesses.
No one was injured, police said, including the driver of the minivan.
The driver said the steering malfunctioned while driving south on Belair Road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
The building has been condemned by a Harford County building inspector. It was so unstable that the vehicle was not removed until appropriate measures were taken to safely to do so.
The building was a Maryland State Police outpost beginning in 1923 until 1939 when the Bel Air (Benson) Barrack was erected.
