MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WJZ) — Destination Maternity, which operates its namesake maternity retailer as well as A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, the company announced.
In a news release, the company said it filed for bankruptcy to allow it to restructure as it tries to merge or sell itself to another company.
The retailer’s second-quarter sales were down nearly 12 percent over last year, it said.
Earlier this year, the company cut a number of jobs in a move it said at the time would save it between $4 million and $4.5 million annually.
Destination Maternity operates 998 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea In The Pod and Destination Maternity brands, including a number of Baltimore-area locations:
- Destination Maternity Westfield Montgomery Mall
- Motherhood Maternity Towson Town Center
- Motherhood Maternity The Avenue At White Marsh
- Motherhood Maternity Outlet Arundel Mills
- Motherhood Maternity Columbia Mall
- Motherhood Maternity Westfield Annapolis
- Motherhood Maternity at Macys White Marsh Mall
- Motherhood Maternity at Boscovs White Marsh Mall
- Motherhood Maternity at Macys Harford
- Motherhood Maternity at Macys Westfield Annapolis
- Motherhood Maternity at Boscovs Town Mall Of Westminster
The company plans to close numerous stores as part of the bankruptcy process.
You must log in to post a comment.