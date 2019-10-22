BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Elijah Cummings’ life will be honored this week after the congressman died last week.
Cummings, who was 68, died Thursday in Baltimore after battling long-term medical issues. He had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996.
He is set to be remembered at a funeral on Friday. But before that, there will be public viewings in Baltimore and at the Capitol.
Here’s what you need to know.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Rep. Cummings will lie in repose at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A public celebration of his life will follow.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Cummings will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Thursday at the National Statuary Hall. There will be a ceremony open to Congress and Cummings’ family. The public can pay their respects from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: A funeral for Cummings will be held Friday morning at New Psalmist Baptist Church, his longtime place of worship. His pastor, Bishop Walter Thomas, will give the eulogy. The funeral starts at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church at 8 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the Cummings family requests donations are made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, Morgan State University, or Howard University.
