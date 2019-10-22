BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday that a former licensed Maryland attorney pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud.
James P. Wu, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud with a value of $300 or more.
In Nov. 2014, Wu represented four insurance claimants who reported injuries, when a hit-and-run driver allegedly struck the rear of their vehicle in Baltimore.
A joint investigation by the Maryland Insurance Administration and Office of the Attorney General discovered the accident was staged by claimants and an additional conspirator.
Under the direction of State investigators, one cooperating claimant informed Wu on two occasions that the accident was “orchestrated” and “fake.”
Despite explicitly receiving this information, Wu misappropriated $7,800 in insurance benefits paid by the insurance company to settle the claim. Wu kept $4,140 as his legal fee and paid the claimant $3,660.
Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Wu to two years probation and ordered $4,140 in restitution. The $3,660 was returned to the insurance company immediately after it was received by the cooperating claimant.
Additionally, Wu was disbarred after an investigation by the Attorney Grievance Commission.
You must log in to post a comment.