BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Republican Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele blasted President Donald Trump’s tweet comparing the impeachment process to a lynching.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump wrote that “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Steele, who is black, called the comment “pathetic” in a tweet showing a graphic photo of a man being lynched.

“Trump this is not happening to you and it’s pathetic that you act like you’re such a victim,” Steele tweeted.

