BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Republican Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele blasted President Donald Trump’s tweet comparing the impeachment process to a lynching.
On Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump wrote that “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019
Steele, who is black, called the comment “pathetic” in a tweet showing a graphic photo of a man being lynched.
“Trump this is not happening to you and it’s pathetic that you act like you’re such a victim,” Steele tweeted.
