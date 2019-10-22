Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers may see heavier than normal traffic along N. Calvert Street early Wednesday afternoon for the funeral service for former Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The service will be at St. Ignatius Church in the 700 block of N. Calvert Street.
During these times, heavy traffic is expected on N. Calvert Street along with surrounding roadways.
Motorists should be advised that traffic delays are expected along northbound Calvert Street on Wednesday from about 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. for the funeral procession to Dulaney Valley.
