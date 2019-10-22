Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has named former national intelligence director James Clapper their winter commencement speaker.
Clapper will speak at commencement on December 17, the university said Tuesday.
He graduated from UMD with a bachelor’s degree in government and politics.
Clapper served as intelligence director from 2010 to 2017, resigning shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, CBS News reported.
