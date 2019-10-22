TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — One person has died after the crash that backed up roads in Towson Tuesday morning, police said Tuesday.

17-year-old Kayla Winter Perry, a senior at The George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, died from injuries sustained after she got out of her vehicle following a collision with a guardrail on Charles Street on her way to school Tuesday morning.

She was driving northbound on Charles Street at around 7:13 a.m. when she lost control of her Honda Accord and struck the curb, causing her car to ride up onto a guardrail and slide into a BGE pole. The pole broke and fell onto the ground, pulling wires tight across the north and southbound lanes of Charles Street.

Perry left her car and while she was standing outside the vehicle a box truck driving southbound struck the low-hanging wires which in turn struck and threw Perry onto the shoulder of the road.

Baltimore County EMS responded and initiated life-saving measures, taking Perry to Greater Baltimore Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Two other vehicles were also struck by the stretched wires, causing damage to both vehicles. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

No other drivers involved had injuries, officials said.

Baltimore County Police closed northbound Charles Street between Kenilworth Drive and Chestnut Avenue. Major delays were seen in the area.

This is the vehicle up on the guard rail outside a driveway along Charles Street. We know one person was seriously hurt in the accident. Details expected later today. @wjz https://t.co/pOvGv2knSE pic.twitter.com/eHFnTEErK2 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) October 22, 2019

The serious crash was located at Charles and Bellona.

A driver was seriously injured after getting out of their vehicle, following a minor collision with a guardrail.

Police had asked that people avoid York Road, Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive and use Delaney Valley and Providence roads as alternate routes.

#BCoPD has Charles St closed between Kenilworth Dr & Chestnut Ave & other area streets due to a serious injury crash at Charles/Bellona. Avoid entire area, surrounding roadways have major delays. Closing expected to last throughout morning. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019

Ref Towson crash use Delaney Valley Rd & Providence Rd as alt routes to enter Towson area. Avoid York Rd, Charles St & Kenilworth Ave. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019