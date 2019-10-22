BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Washington Nationals fans in Baltimore can head down to DC to watch the World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 (if needed) by taking special late-night MARC trains.
MARC Train’s Penn Line will have additional service after the end of their scheduled daily service for Nationals fans.
Passengers traveling to Games 3, 4 and 5 if needed can ride regularly-scheduled southbound service to DC.
The last scheduled northbound train will leave DC on-time (10:55 p.m. Friday, 10:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:40 p.m. Sunday.)
The World Series Special Trains will leave Union Station in Washington one hour after the last out is made for Games 3, 4 and 5.
If there is a Game 5 on Sunday that goes late, the Special train will leave Washington no later than 3 a.m. to make sure the Monday morning rush-hour service is not affected.
If the World Series ends in either games 4 or 5, the Special train will depart Washington one hour after the end of the trophy presentation ceremony.
Passengers can use their monthly and weekly passes. All passengers must have a valid ticket to ride the MARC train.
