BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth year, Baltimore will shed its brilliance in the form of art.

WJZ is proud to sponsor Light City, the international art festival that draws in art lovers from all around the world for an unforgettable experience.

In 10 days, Baltimore will be a little brighter, the Inner Harbor beaming with art from groups like Epigram. They’re a group of five Puerto Rican and Argentinian artists.

“When you step on each special sector of the piece, you will find new sound and new light so the idea is for you to compose with the piece,” said Epigram artist Julieta Guillermet.

The piece, called Infinity, was created for a community connection. It features technology and lights with sound layered in.

“Music itself, it’s really personal,” artist Edwin Coinbre said. “This is like a life-sized instrument. Everybody (who) steps in, they’re going to create a sound. They’re going to work together as a community.”

Think of each piece as an instrument, and you are the composer.

“This piece is a lot more intimate than the last one,” artist Hector Montalbo said. “We wanted to let people actually have their own experience and for us, the creativity that piece can push to the people, to do whatever they want.”

It took six months of research and design to hit the perfect pitch, but they say the audience will be the final touch.

“We don’t consider the sculpture or the art piece done or finished by us,” Guillermet said. “We always consider the spectator or the user is the final component.”

It’s the second year the group is coming to Baltimore with their creativity. For artists alike, they say there’s no place like Baltimore.