ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy midshipman is facing a number of charges stemming from the sexual assault of at least one female midshipman while she was sleeping.
According to charging documents, Nixon Keago allegedly attempted to sexually assault a midshipman in Annapolis in February 2018 while she was sleeping. He faces additional counts accusing him of sexually assaulting a sleeping female midshipman on October 21, 2018.
Charging documents said Keago also allegedly attempted to commit a sexual act on a midshipman while on active duty in New York City in May 2019.
He is also accused of burglary in connection to sexual assault charges.
Naval Academy spokesperson Jennifer Erickson said Keago is currently on a leave of absence.
Officials did not immediately know if one victim or multiple victims were involved. Charging documents redacted that information.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
