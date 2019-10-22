Comments (2)
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Three of Ocean City’s eateries will be featured on Man vs. Food Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Three of Ocean City’s eateries will be featured on Man vs. Food Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
Fish Tales’s, Dolle’s Candyland and Justine’s Ice Cream Parlour will be a part of the show.
Host Casey Webb will learn how to make Fish Tale’s famous crabcakes and also how the iconic saltwater taffy is made at Dolle’s.
Finally, Webb will take on Justine’s Titanic Sundae Challenge. The challenge features eight whopping scoops of ice cream, six wet and dry toppings, four cake cones, four cherries, and whipped cream. You have to finish it all in 30 minutes.
You must log in to post a comment.