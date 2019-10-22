  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, DC news, Local TV, Malcolm X Opportunity Center, Rakim Davis, Sex Assault, Talkers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a community center.

A police statement says Rakim Davis was taken into custody Saturday and charged with first-degree child sex abuse.

Citing a police report, news outlets report the girl was assaulted just outside the Malcolm X Opportunity Center on Oct. 12. The center is less than half a mile away from the Malcolm X Elementary School.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further detail on the abuse or how Davis is connected to the child. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Comments