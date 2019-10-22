BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are off this week before playing the New England Patriots in two weeks, but their staff isn’t slowing down.
Their All-Community Team is working on their latest project with Leveling the Playing Field, a non-profit giving kids the chance to play youth sports with donations.
Leveling the Playing Field has collected over $500,000 worth of gear, while distributing over $700,000 worth.
“All that gear that ends up in people’s garages or basements, we go out and collect it,” Kaitlin Brennan, of Leveling the Playing Field, said. “We bring it back to our warehouse where we’re able to inventory and sort it and then we’re able to open up our doors programs like Title I schools, sports leagues, non-profits, you name it.”
The Ravens All-Community Team is also teaming up with the Maryland Book Bank, donating thousands of books to kids with the Ravens Bookmobile.
“In November, we will distribute our one-millionth book as an organization,” Kimberly Crout, of the Maryland Book Bank, said. “It’s a really exciting achievement for us. We’ve been an organization since 2014 so for us to already reach this milestone is pretty incredible. Our Ravens Bookmobile was a huge part of that.”
Volunteers said they are inspired by the work they are doing.
“It inspires me even more about the work we’re doing in our community to know that people still care about Baltimore, they care about our programs and they care about the children of Baltimore most importantly. That’s something that’s really inspiring.”
