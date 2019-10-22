Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired in Glen Burnie Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Highland Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Two sliding glass doors in two separate apartments were struck by projectiles. A projectile also struck a wall within one of the apartments.
After searching the area, officers found four .45 caliber shell casings.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
