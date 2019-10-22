ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police found a stolen SUV after it crashed into an Annapolis home early Tuesday morning.

A police officer saw a black Honda Pilot on Bay Ridge Avenue near Forest Hills Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and followed it because he knew a similar vehicle was reported stolen in the city.

When the officer saw the Honda had a canceled registration, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Forest Drive near Gemini Drive. But the driver didn’t stop until the other end of Gemini Dr near Hilltop Lane.

As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver drove off and turned down Hilltop Lane. Police searched the area for the vehicle, but couldn’t locate it.

Soon after, police received a call that the vehicle struck a home in the 1000 block of Tyler Avenue and all the vehicle occupants fled the area on foot, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were not located.

Officers believe at least four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed and it is likely that several injuries were sustained from the crash and airbag deployment.

The black Honda Pilot was confirmed as the one stolen in the 900 block of Ridgewood Street on October 16.

Officers said the keys to the vehicle were found inside the vehicle.

If anyone has information about the occupants of the vehicle, please contact Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan