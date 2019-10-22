GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — It was 20 years ago when the mock documentary “The Blair Witch Project” was released, becoming a global sensation.
Most of the movie was shot in Burkittsville out in Frederick County, but some of the shooting locations were in Montgomery County.
On Oct. 26, you can go to Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg for a ranger-lead tour of some locations where the film was shot.
The tour will begin at Button Farm Living History Center and run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Maryland State Parks is asking for $2 donation per person.
You must RSVP at scspnaturalist@gmail.com.
