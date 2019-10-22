  • WJZ 13On Air

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — It was 20 years ago when the mock documentary “The Blair Witch Project” was released, becoming a global sensation.

Most of the movie was shot in Burkittsville out in Frederick County, but some of the shooting locations were in Montgomery County.

372697 02: 1999 Micahel Williams Stars In “The Blair Witch Project.” (Photo By Getty Images)

On Oct. 26, you can go to Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg for a ranger-lead tour of some locations where the film was shot.

The tour will begin at Button Farm Living History Center and run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland State Parks is asking for $2 donation per person.

You must RSVP at scspnaturalist@gmail.com.

 

