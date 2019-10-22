  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An accident in downtown Towson is causing major delays.

Baltimore County Police have closed northbound Charles Street between Kenilworth Drive and Chestnut Avenue. The southbound side of Charles Street is open, but expect major delays.

The serious crash is located at Charles and Bellona.

Police are asking that people avoid York Road, Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Use Delaney Valley and Providence roads as alternate routes.

A driver was seriously injured after getting out of their vehicle, following a minor collision with a guardrail.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

