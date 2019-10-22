TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An accident in downtown Towson is causing major delays.
Baltimore County Police have closed northbound Charles Street between Kenilworth Drive and Chestnut Avenue. The southbound side of Charles Street is open, but expect major delays.
The serious crash is located at Charles and Bellona.
Police are asking that people avoid York Road, Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Use Delaney Valley and Providence roads as alternate routes.
A driver was seriously injured after getting out of their vehicle, following a minor collision with a guardrail.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
#BCoPD has Charles St closed between Kenilworth Dr & Chestnut Ave & other area streets due to a serious injury crash at Charles/Bellona. Avoid entire area, surrounding roadways have major delays. Closing expected to last throughout morning. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019
Ref Towson crash use Delaney Valley Rd & Providence Rd as alt routes to enter Towson area. Avoid York Rd, Charles St & Kenilworth Ave. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019
S/B Charles St now open but has major backup/delays. N/B lanes expected to remain closed until approx 11am. Driver seriously injured after exiting veh following a minor collision w/guardrail. ^jzp https://t.co/1xuim91SQ2
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 22, 2019
