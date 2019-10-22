  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I think it’s fair to say, that our drought is finally erased, by three copious rainfalls in one week!

Wednesday will feature sunny and dry conditions that will last into the weekend. We may see some additional showers later Friday night and again later Saturday as well.

Temperatures will be relatively mild Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler for the weekend.

We have amassed about three to four inches of rain this month, and are finally above normal for October. We still, however, have a deficit for the total year. With this pattern, though, we may finally catch up as well! Bob Turk

