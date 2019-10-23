ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — The number of vaping-associated lung illnesses in Maryland has risen to 38, the Maryland Health Department confirmed Wednesday.
That number has jumped from 29 in early October.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday the launch of a task force to examine the effects of vaping and e-cigarettes, as more people across the country are becoming affected.
“As Maryland’s chief tobacco regulator, my job is to safeguard public health, protect consumers and keep dangerous products out of the hands of children,” Franchot said.
On October 3, state health officials issued an order that requires all doctors and health care providers- including local health departments- to report cases of severe lung illnesses to the state.
Patients involved reported using e-cigarettes or vaping in the weeks or months before the symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, wheezing, coughing or coughing up blood.
